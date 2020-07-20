MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that KPS Capital Partners' (KPS) acquisition of Briggs & Stratton will save hundreds of jobs at the bankrupt engine maker's Milwaukee manufacturing facility.
USW International President Tom Conway said that KPS, a private equity firm, has a proven track record of investing in manufacturing facilities and operating them profitably and sustainably.
"Steelworkers, our families and communities cannot afford to allow these good, union jobs to continue to disappear," Conway said. "KPS brings experience and a long-term business plan geared toward keeping our plant viable and employment secure."
USW District 2 Director Michael Bolton praised the union workers for standing together and keeping focused on working safely throughout Briggs & Stratton's recent financial struggles.
"Our union is committed to working with KPS to ensure that the proud tradition of engine-making is preserved for future generations of USW members here in Milwaukee," Bolton said. "As long as workers remain united in solidarity, there are no limits to what we can accomplish."
The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.
Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org
