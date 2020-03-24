WAUKESHA, Wis., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareONE, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, is honored to announce that we have been named the North American Flexera Partner of the Year for 2019. As the premier Flexera enterprise partner worldwide, SoftwareONE delivers services to optimize the software supply chain to drive quick wins, cost savings, and actionable intelligence for our joint customers.
"This recognition from Flexera is a huge honor," said Dax Powers, North American Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) Sales Director. "It is validation of the hard work both organizations put into this partnership. Together, we offer industry-leading solutions for our customers, and provide them the complete visibility and control across the complex ecosystem of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid workloads."
Flexera honors and awards the partner who demonstrates the most significant ability to provide exceptional delivery, customer acquisition, advanced training, customer satisfaction, and innovation. This award marks the fourth consecutive win for SoftwareONE, including Emerging Partner of the Year (2016) and three-time Partner of the Year (2019, 2018, 2017).
Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Alliances at Flexera, said, "It's an honor to recognize SoftwareONE as Flexera's Partner of the Year in North America. They have continuously shown a razor-sharp focus on exceeding customer needs and providing high-quality solutions to complex business challenges. Congratulations to SoftwareONE."
Together, SoftwareONE and Flexera have delivered wins for hundreds of customers across nearly every industry. SoftwareONE currently has the most certified Flexera consultants in the world, with depth in both technical (implementation) and operational (managed services) solutions. SoftwareONE employs presently over 650 Software Lifecycle Management consultants, making it one of the largest practices globally.
"Flexera is the engine and SoftwareONE brings the horsepower," states Kevin Hooton, SoftwareONE's North American SLM Practice Director. "We've built a remarkable delivery team - onshore, nearshore and offshore – that continues to deliver the results our customers expect in their services partner. I could not be more proud of our global team who go the extra mile every day."
These awards solidify SoftwareONE's commitment to the Flexera partner ecosystem, and we are looking forward to continuing our work together.
Ashley Gaare, President, SoftwareONE North America, celebrated the award with a message to the organization: "Receiving an award like this from Flexera is further proof to me that we have a true partnership. One that drives and promotes success for the other, but most importantly for our mutual customers. When we come together to provide an end-to-end solution for a customer and give them the highest level of competency while knowing we both have strengths the other needs, that to me is a true partnership, and I'm very grateful we have that with Flexera."
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With over 5,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides more than 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.
About Flexera
Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company's technology "black hole." From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT's full potential to accelerate their businesses. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.
