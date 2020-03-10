SHEBOYGAN, Wis., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Rockline Industries the 2019 Safety Leader of the Year Award for the company's demonstrated safety achievements and leadership. The award was presented at the annual Chamber Champions Gala on Feb. 20, where over 600 guests were in attendance. More than 70 companies and organizations were nominated across nine categories.
Last year, Rockline received the chamber's Manufacturer of the Year Award. Family-owned and operated since 1976, Rockline Industries is one of the world's leading global manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes. Rockline Industries has grown from a 35-person company to more than 2,500 people who pride themselves on consistently meeting customer and regulatory requirements. Kept up to date with the latest training, skills and industry knowledge, Rockline employees ensure that customers around the world can count on them to provide smart manufacturing solutions and quality products.
"Nothing is more important than safety and Rockline is truly honored to receive this award," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. "The recognition is a reflection of our entire team's dedication to safety through their daily work, training and leadership, coupled with our steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility."
The Safety Leader of the Year Award is presented to one for-profit business headquartered or with significant operations in Sheboygan County.
For more information about the awards visit the Sheboygan County Chamber website www.sheboygan.org.
About Rockline Industries
Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.
Media Contact:
Vicky Shokatz
(414) 239-0407
vshokatz@buzzmonkeyspr.com
