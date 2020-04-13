MILWAUKEE, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hal Leonard announced today the release of Hal Leonard Digital Books, a new streaming platform designed to provide musicians of all instruments and skill levels with a fully-interactive, multimedia experience for hundreds of their most popular titles.
Unlike traditional e-books, the Hal Leonard Digital Books platform is designed for truly interactive learning experiences across both desktop and mobile devices. For titles that include video lessons or audio for demonstration or play-along, the digital content is embedded within the digital book so viewers can enjoy the media in context, without leaving the book experience.
All Hal Leonard Digital Books also feature auto-resume across devices, a quick search function, note taking and bookmarking capabilities, and at-a-glance chapter information.
"We've had a lot of requests for a better e-book experience," said Jeff Schroedl, Executive Vice President of Hal Leonard. "We used our in-house team of programmers and musicians to create a custom platform we feel gives the best presentation of material possible. Our books are already available for Kindle and on iBooks, but our new proprietary platform is a better fit for our unique blend of music notation, text, and media."
Hal Leonard Digital Books are available for purchase on halleonard.com. Once purchased, customers receive a unique code to redeem through the cloud-based Hal Leonard MyLibrary system.
Over 300 titles are already available, including books for guitar, drums, vocals, and ukulele, with more being added every week. Titles include instructional books as well as songbooks.
For more information visit www.halleonard.com/digitalbook.
About Hal Leonard
Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest publisher and distributor of music performance and instructional materials, with a catalog of over one million products in both physical and digital form. Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. The company is also a major distributor of music gear and technology products, selling and marketing the most popular software, hard goods and accessories available today. Its products are sold in more than 65 countries throughout the world through Hal Leonard offices and a large network of distributors. Domestically, the company markets to more than 7,500 music stores in the United States and Canada through a team of 50 in-house sales representatives. Hal Leonard is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and has domestic offices in Winona, MN, and Austin, Boston, and San Francisco. It also has offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, as well as in London and Bury St. Edmunds in England.
