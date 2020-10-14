Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.