Barron, WI (54812)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.