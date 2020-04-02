MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our entire industry changed in the last month, prompting us to look at new ways to serve our customers during difficult times. Perlick understands that for those in the hospitality industry, refrigerators that are in poor condition or not operating at all can mean diminished operational efficiency and loss of profits, something operators cannot afford, especially now. To help keep our customers profitable Perlick now offers Perlick Next Day Delivery: a replacement refrigeration stocking program that offers next day delivery to bars and restaurants in select cities.
Perlick is committed to helping our customers through this unprecedented time. Perlick Next Day Delivery is just one way to help bar and restaurant owners feel at ease, no matter the circumstances.
"The past month has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone in our industry. We understand many of you may come back to your bars and restaurants to products that may have issues after not being used for weeks. Perlick values our customers, and we believe the new Perlick Next Day Delivery program will continue to solidify the commitment to quality and reliable service we've shown to our customers for the past 103 years," said Jim Koelbl, Perlick Vice President, Commercial Sales. "In October of 2019 we launched our successful Quick Ship program, which offers next day shipping if you order by 1 p.m. CST, reducing wait times. While Quick Ship can significantly reduce shipping time, it doesn't guarantee delivery the next business day. Perlick Next Day Delivery does just that."
Perlick Next Day Delivery is available for select products, and in select markets. Perlick's two product warehouses, one at our corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, WI and another in Edison, NJ, have Perlick Next Day Delivery product in stock and ready to ship. If you order by 9:45 a.m. CST in both the Midwest Delivery Range and the Northeast Delivery Range (see maps below), you will get your product delivered the next business day, meaning it's business as usual even if a product breaks down.
"We listen to our customers and value their input. They wanted quicker shipping. We launched our Quick Ship program. They asked for next business day delivery, and we now offer the Perlick Next Day Delivery program. To ensure this program best meets each customer's individual needs, we will listen to feedback and constantly reevaluate the program. We have been doing that since Quick Ship launched in October and the changes are benefiting our customers," Koelbl said.
A downloadable Perlick Next Day Delivery brochure, which provides a detailed list of all included products, is available on the Perlick website. All listed products are in stock and ready for delivery.
To find the Perlick products that best fit your business needs, visit perlick.com/commercial.
ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®
Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. In 2018, the company brought its history of innovation to the full-size appliance category with the introduction of column refrigerators, freezers and wine reserves. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.