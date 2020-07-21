DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family and the home, announced its Fourth Annual National Backpack Day on Tuesday, July 21. Featuring 60 percent off all backpack and lunchbox styles, Lands' End is helping parents and students adapt to the season with versatile options for any activity. Use promo code: BACKPACKDAY to take advantage of this offer.
Although learning may look different this year, Lands' End backpacks are the ideal way to store all of your children's school essentials both at home and on the bus. From the classroom to the backyard and everywhere in between, your child will discover new missions with bestsellers featuring Vivid Galaxy and Tie Dye prints, available in all ClassMate® Backpack sizes, Kids EZ Wipe Lunch Boxes and pencil pouches.
"While traditional aspects of school may be transformed this year, Lands' End takes pride in creating products that are built to last wherever life may take us," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "We are excited to continue to be a part of the many diverse activities students experience inside and out of school. Backpack Day is a testament to both the quality of Lands' End backpacks, and the tradition of purchasing a backpack to signify a new school year."
The Lands' End backpack assortment offers new and improved styles for everyone in the family in an extended size range. Featured styles include the ClassMate®, TechPack, and Packable Cinch Sack collections:
- The ClassMate® Backpack is the perfect blend of functionality and durability. Its unique chest strap aims to improve posture as it relieves pressure on kids' shoulders and keeps postures strong.
- The corresponding Soft-sided Lunch Box is spacious yet easy-to-clean. Its leak-resistant interior was tested to keep lunch cold for 5 hours. Designed with a rigid bottom and sides, this lunch box also protects crushable items.
- TechPack is a lightweight yet tough fabric that protects your smart devices in style with its five various-sized padded and soft-lined zippered compartments. Available in extra-large and large, the TechPack features a reinforced top grab handle, sturdy mesh water bottle pocket, plus personalization options!
- The Packable Cinch Sack is now available in nine colorways and is essential for lightweight travels. The cord closing cinch bag includes convenient outer zip compartments, a rugged mesh water bottle holder and is just as durable as our backpack fabrication.
Make their bags as unique as they are by personalizing each item. Between icons, initials, and monograms, Lands' End has hundreds of options for kids to create a personalized pack.
About Lands' End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.
