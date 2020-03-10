Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.