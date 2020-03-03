RACINE, Wis., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced a strategic expansion of its data center cooling activities into the North American market.
The Modine group already has established roots in the data center space and this move comes on the back of record data center revenues in the UK and Europe through its subsidiary, Airedale International Air Conditioning ("Airedale"). Airedale's current success is attributable, in part, to its recent engineered solutions framework agreement with CyrusOne, a global data center provider headquartered in the US. Under this agreement, Modine provides CyrusOne cutting edge indoor and outdoor cooling solutions for its data center sites throughout Europe. In addition, Modine supplies exact, customer-centric thermal management solutions to other leading data center colocation and digital providers in the UK, Europe and the Americas.
Modine plans to strategically leverage its North American presence, including its manufacturing footprint and thermal management expertise, to deploy integrated data center cooling solutions to the US market. This strategic move will build upon Modine's established position held with a major hyperscale cloud customer and colocation customers.
"We are in the midst of a new industrial revolution. Digitalization is driving how we live, how we work and how we connect," said Modine Vice President Matt McBurney. "In order to keep up with our ever-increasing reliance on digital technologies, the data center industry is growing exponentially. In support of this growth, the HVAC industry must step up to the plate with advanced technologies for cooling of servers critical to the operation of data center facilities."
"With growth comes responsibility. As data centers consume an increasing share of natural resources, the data center providers must work together with their supply chain to minimize impact on the environment without compromising on availability," McBurney continued. "Modine has an exceptional pedigree in this sector and we are putting everything we need in place to develop world-class cooling solutions. We see a real growth opportunity in the North America data center market."
Across its total company portfolio, Modine holds all of the pieces necessary for a successful data center cooling package and is capable of providing complete solutions direct to customers. From indoor computer room air conditioners (CRAC), computer room air handlers (CRAH) and FanWall units to efficient chillers to outdoor coolers, Modine is at the forefront of innovative data center cooling solutions. All Modine systems can be supported via integrated controls solutions, enabling complete system optimization and efficiency.
Modine will be exhibiting at Data Centre World, 11-12 March 2020, ExCel, London, Booth D215, and Data Center World, 16-19 March 2020, San Antonio Texas, Booth 738.
About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.
About Airedale
Formed in 1974 Airedale is a British manufacturer and world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative, high efficiency cooling solutions, with offices in three continents and customers in over 60 countries.
Part of Modine since 2005 and with over 40 years' experience, Airedale provides complete thermal solutions that encompass precision air conditioning and IT cooling systems, chillers, condensers/dry coolers and air handling units. Airedale also has significant expertise in the design and integration of ACIS™ Building Management Systems and HVAC controls, providing comprehensive monitoring, reporting and diagnostic tools to manage system performance and energy costs. Airedale systems are supported by a full range of complementary services from commissioning, service and refurbishment to spares support and training, delivered by experts with many years of industry experience.
Airedale is owned by US based Modine Manufacturing Company. For more information, visit www.airedale.com.
