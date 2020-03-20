DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family and the home, and Draper James, a classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon inspired by her Southern roots, announced today the launch of a limited-edition women's swimwear collection. The collection combines Lands' End classic design, swim expertise and its most beloved styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style and signature magnolia and gingham prints and design details.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Draper James on a women's swim collection that stands for body positivity and size inclusivity," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "At Lands' End we pride ourselves on fitting every body and focus on creating comfortable pieces for our customer. We strive to provide our customer with the best possible fit to make her feel stylish and confident in her everyday life."
"Lands' End's approach to swim and dedication to fit-testing in all sizes was in line with our goal to deliver comfort, style and body confidence," said Reese Witherspoon. "We are beyond excited to be able to bring our signature prints, design details and Lands' End's tried-and-true fit to women of all shapes and sizes."
Together, Lands' End and Draper James are championing body confidence through a women's swimwear collection that stands for size inclusivity, comfort and femininity. The Draper James ❤ Lands' End collection is made up of swim, apparel and accessories to include 23 different pieces and colorways ranging from sizes XS-3X and 2-24 with prices ranging from $29.95-$109.95. New styles from the collection will be dropping throughout March and April.
Lands' End and Draper James are also partnering with Girls Inc. to empower future generations to be body positive and inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. A portion of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to Girls Inc.
"At Girls Inc., we believe that a positive self-image is crucial for girls to realize their potential. We are proud to partner with Lands' End and Draper James on the launch of their joint swimwear collection focused on promoting body confidence, size inclusivity, and an appreciation of all body types," said Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D., Girls Inc. President & CEO.
The collection will be available at LandsEnd.com, all Lands' End retail locations, DraperJames.com and Draper James locations in Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA; Lexington, KY; and Southlake, TX as well as Amazon.com.
About Lands' End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.
About Draper James:
Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Southlake, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia — and at draperjames.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.
About Girls Inc:
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through mentoring relationships, girls-only safe spaces, and research-based programming. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls. Join us at girlsinc.org
