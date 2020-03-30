BELOIT, Wis., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU) hosts Local Gift Card Giveaway to show support for local small businesses.
From now until April 21, 2020, FirstCCU is giving community members the opportunity to win gift cards to local small businesses when they comment on their favorite giveaway posted on FirstCCU's Facebook page. Prizes include gift cards featuring the following local businesses:
- Mac's Pizza Shack in Janesville, WI
- Sneakers in Janesville, WI
- Bushel and Pecks in Beloit, WI
- Bagels and More in Beloit, WI
- McEachran Homestead Winery in Rockford, IL
- Prairie St. Brewery in Rockford, IL and many more
"We're not only here to link arms our community members during this uncertain time by offering financial relief packages, but we're committed to doing our part to help promote and support local business as well," says Jack Gill, president of FirstCCU. "We're all in this together and FirstCCU is rolling up its sleeves to help!"
Remember to follow & like FirstCCU's Facebook page to stay up-to-date with the latest updates, promotions & giveaways facebook.com/FirstCCU. For more information about this giveaway and for the official contest rules, visit: https://firstccu.com/support-local-giveaway
To learn more on how FirstCCU is responding to COVID-19 and for financial relief options, visit firstccu.com/coronavirus.
First Community Credit Union is a member owned financial institution serving four full-service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, WI and Rockford, IL. With more than 20,000 members and $168 million in assets, FirstCCU is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety rated credit union for more than 18 consecutive years. Membership with the credit union is open to anyone who lives or works in Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock, Walworth, & Waukesha County in WI as well as Winnebago, Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, McHenry, Ogle, & Stephenson in IL. For more information, please visit www.firstccu.com.
Media Contact:
Kristi Hanson, marketing director
236797@email4pr.com
(608) 758-4530
