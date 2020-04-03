Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Light freezing rain this morning will become a mixture of winter precipitation for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.