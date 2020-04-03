BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is donating a specially formulated hand sanitizer to support hospitals, healthcare workers and facilities, and food banks in local communities as they respond to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) global pandemic.
HYDRI-SAN™ 3C Hand Sanitizer is specially formulated according to the World Health Organization's and Food and Drug Administration's guidelines issued during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Hydri-San 3C Hand Sanitizer is an extremely effective hand sanitizer designed to combat COVID-19 and is effective at reducing bacteria on skin that could potentially cause disease. Hydri-San 3C is an effective hand sanitizer that does not require hands to be rinsed with water after use and contains a moisturizer to prevent drying of hands. Hydri-San 3C is appropriate for use in health care facilities, food processing facilities, industrial settings, and for general consumer use. The low viscosity formulation allows for a variety of applications including spray applications.
Kevin Honkamp, Hydrite Chemical Co. President, commented, "As an organization with a mission statement that focuses around integrity and people, it's a priority for us to contribute efforts towards fighting this global pandemic. Our thoughts are with those suffering from COVID-19 and with all the essential workers who are helping in this battle. As a company, we have taken this step to donate the Hydri-San 3C hand sanitizer as a response to efforts in preventing the further spread of COVID-19."
To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.
About Hydrite Chemical Co.
Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.
Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.
With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.
