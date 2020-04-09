DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), the iconic American heritage brand, has partnered with the youthful neo-prep brand Rowing Blazers to debut a new capsule of colorful classics launching April 9th. Bringing together Lands' End's timeless American aesthetic with Rowing Blazers' irreverent take on the classics, the latest additions to the Lands' End x Rowing Blazers collection include a water-resistant split-color Windbreaker and a Rowing Blazers-exclusive Striped Signature Rugby Shirt.
With the words "Port" and "Starboard" stenciled on the sleeves, the lightweight, water-resistant Windbreaker is a bold statement in split red and green water-resistant nylon. A fan favorite, the Rugby returns in a '90s-inspired magenta and teal stripe, made of 100% cotton and built to last any rugby scrum.
"We are excited to partner with Rowing Blazers again on another exciting capsule," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer at Lands' End. "The continuation of the partnership is a testament to the ability of both brands to craft quality heritage apparel."
Founded as a yachting supply company, Lands' End manufactured first-rate sailing apparel with maritime exploration in mind. A staple for explorers of all kinds, Lands' End clothing quickly made its way into everyday homes. Rowing Blazers, meanwhile, began as an outfitter to rowing clubs around the world and was founded by Jack Carlson - a three-time member of the U.S. national rowing team and world championships bronze medalist. Turning classic on its head, the new collaboration is inspired by the two brands' shared nautical roots.
"Lands' End was an important part of my youth and did so much during that period to make bright colors part of the everyday visual vernacular of American households across the country," said Rowing Blazers founder and former U.S. team rower Jack Carlson. "That passion for color, fun, and sense of nostalgia, without being stuck in the past, are all elements of the shared DNA between Rowing Blazers and Lands' End."
The full collection will be available on April 9th at landsend.com, rowingblazers.com and in Rowing Blazers retail stores. For more information about the Lands' End x Rowing Blazers Collection, visit www.landsend.com/rowingblazers and www.rowingblazers.com
About Lands' End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.
About Rowing Blazers:
Rowing Blazers is a youthful, irreverent clothing brand dedicated to the classics. Known for its casual jackets, rugby shirts, and dad hats, Rowing Blazers has garnered industry praise for its thoughtful, inclusive, and slightly subversive take on traditional American style; and for its simultaneous dedication to authenticity, employing vintage construction techniques in many of its pieces, and outfitting many of the world's top rowing and rugby clubs.
