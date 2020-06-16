KIELER, Wis., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSSI, North America's leading provider of contract sanitation and food safety services for food processing facilities, supporting more than 450 partner plants across the U.S. and Canada every day, today announced its newest, most innovative product, Microbarrier Elite. Utilizing BIOPROTECT™ RTU antimicrobial technology (https://bioprotect.us/), a groundbreaking antimicrobial by ViaClean Technologies, Microbarrier Elite is the premier supplemental registered residual surface antimicrobial coating for the protein food processing market. Microbarrier Elite can be left on food processing machinery and equipment after its application during the sanitation process to provide long term residual surface protection. The announcement was made today by Doug Sharp, President of PSSI.
"At PSSI, we are committed to the health and safety of our team members and setting new standards of food safety for the protection of our customers' products and brands," said Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. "We are eager to offer our newest product, PSSI's only food contact surface antimicrobial coating that can be left on food processing surfaces after its application during the sanitation process. As science is a crucial part of food safety, it is our mission to work diligently to advance the science behind it and are therefore honored to join forces with ViaClean Technologies and its BIOPROTECT™ brand."
The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU (https://bioprotect.us); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae and mold. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term suppression of germs and microorganisms.
"We look forward to conjoining our innovative technology with PSSI's superior chemical solutions" said Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies. "PSSI has been a leader in the industry for years. We are confident that our proven technology paired with PSSI's depth and breadth of resources and talent across multiple areas will be effective in revolutionizing the world of food contact antimicrobial solutions."
The BIOPROTECTUs™ System is produced by ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces utilizing unique and groundbreaking antimicrobial technologies. ViaClean's pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use.
For more information on PSSI please visit www.pssi.com. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.
About PSSI Chemical Innovations
Offering an extensive line of more than 325 cleaning, sanitizing and specialty chemicals, PSSI Chemical Innovations, a division of PSSI, manufactures over 210,000,000 pounds of detergents and sanitizers annually, offering full-scale quality control, analysis, research and development of chemicals and engineering solutions. We are also one of the only companies across its industry to earn the Level III Safe Quality Foods (SQF) Certification, verifying the quality and safety of our products.
Our unified Food Safety Solutions and Chemical Innovations team works together to protect more than 450 food processing plants across the U.S. and Canada every day, with an emphasis on reducing chemical overuse, improving cost and process control and increasing water savings. More information is available at www.pssi.com.
About ViaClean Technologies
ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).
