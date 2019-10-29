BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 12:30 PM CST.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

