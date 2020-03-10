MADISON, Wis., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company announces that the company is now offering water damage protection, through its Limited Water Endorsement. This endorsement will be added to new and renewal homeowner policies, if they qualify. Rural Mutual is one of only a few insurance companies in the state to offer this coverage.
Limited Water Endorsement goes beyond traditional flood insurance, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) National Insurance Program, to include coverage for sewer back-up and sump pump overflow. The endorsement is designed to protect dwellings, personal property and detached garages from water damage.
This policy enhancement is especially important in Wisconsin, which had its wettest year on record in 2019 with over 41.75 inches of rain and snow, according to the Midwest Climate Data Center. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also expects an increased likelihood of spring flooding throughout Wisconsin this year due to melting snowpack sitting upon already saturated soil.
Rural Mutual has found that one inch of water can cause thousands of dollars of damage. It's important for policyholders to evaluate their current policy to ensure the right level of financial protection before severe weather occurs. Even though flooding is one of the most common natural disasters in the US, the Insurance Information Institute reports that only 15% of homeowners have flood insurance.
"We are always looking at how we can improve our customer offerings and felt there was an urgent need for this type of additional protection considering Wisconsin's growing flooding concerns," said Dan Merk, Rural Mutual executive vice president & CEO.
For more information on Rural Mutual Insurance's Limited Water Endorsement policy, please contact a Rural Mutual agent near you.
About Rural Mutual Insurance
Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 85 years. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance Company, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.