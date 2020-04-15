ONALASKA, Wis., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class instructional technology platform, AristotleK12, enables educators to maximize student potential in both physical and virtual classrooms. This platform integrates features such as Classroom Management, Student Behavior Analytics, Asset & Utilization Reporting, and Student-Centric Filtering, and now offers COPPA and FERPA compliant Audio & Video Capabilities.
"Audio & Video capabilities remove the barriers traditionally associated with remote learning to offer a truly borderless classroom," stated Joshua Paape, Director of Education for Sergeant Laboratories. "With this enhanced functionality, educators are able to continue to meet the unique needs of their students regardless of the class setting."
Physical and virtual classroom features continue Sergeant Laboratories' tradition of providing enhancements as they are needed in school environments. With the newest features in AristotleK12, educators will have the ability to:
-Share live video with students
-Utilize audio capabilities to teach a lesson
-Share a screen with a class
-Have 1:1 check-ins with students during class
AristotleK12 is Sergeant Laboratories' flagship Unified Digital Integration Platform for Classroom Management, Student Analytics, Asset Management and Reporting, and Student- Centric Filtering on all Chromebooks, PCs, Macs CloudReady devices, and printers. AristotleK12 is a solution that works seamlessly both inside and outside the classroom environment, allowing students outside of the school network to appropriately utilize school-owned technology at home and ensuring that school assets do not go missing.
Throughout the last 20 years, AristotleK12 has been continuously improving the experience of technology in the classroom by listening to educator feedback. This feedback has allowed AristotleK12 to become an award-winning Unified Digital Integration Platform that provides educators with the tools needed to eliminate distractions and maximize student potential.
To learn more about the improved features of AristotleK12, visit www.aristotlek12.com or call 866-748-5227.
