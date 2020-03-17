MILWAUKEE, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced that five financial advisors affiliated with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2020 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking. The list honors top advisors in each state based on assets under management, revenue, the quality of the advisors' practices and regulatory record.
Those recognized include:
- Michael Erpelding, Erpelding Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Matthew Heckmann, Heckmann Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Randy Lehman, Summit Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Ryan Smith, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Scott Underwood, Socium Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
"We're incredibly proud of our financial professionals who have been recognized by Barron's," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, president of Northwestern Mutual Investment Products and Services. "These individuals make a tremendous difference for our clients and help them financially plan for the future - including the challenges and opportunities they face along the way."
"These dedicated advisors and their teams are on the front lines daily, helping families create holistic plans to ensure their financial security over the long term," said Evamarie Schoenborn, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "This recognition is all the more timely as investors face an especially uncertain time and the most challenging market environment in over a decade."
The Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors distinction follows a strong year of growth and recognition for Northwestern Mutual in 2019. Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the fifth largest independent broker-dealer by total revenue by Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, and InvestmentNews, and the fourth largest IBD according to Investment Advisor. 27 Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors were recognized on industry lists, including the Financial Times' 400 Top Financial Advisors list, Financial Times' 401 Top U.S. Retirement Plan Advisors and Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors ranking.
Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.
About Barron's Top 1200 Advisors
The Barron's Top 1,200 names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, the quality of the advisors' practices, regulatory record, philanthropic work, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for inclusion in the Barron's Top 1,200.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.