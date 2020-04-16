MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced that 21 financial advisors affiliated with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times' 400 Top Financial Advisors list.
"We're incredibly proud of the work done by our financial advisors to help our clients both plan and stay on track with their financial goals - and we're thrilled to see their efforts recognized by the Financial Times," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief commercial officer and president of Northwestern Mutual Investment Products and Services. "Having a financial advisor has never been more important than it is today."
The "FT 400" list highlights top financial advisors at national, independent, regional and bank broker-dealers across the United States. Advisors are selected based on six criteria: assets under management (AUM), asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials, and online accessibility.
Those recognized by the 2020 FT 400 are:
- Brad Baune, Baune Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Louis S. Cannataro, Cannataro Park Avenue Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Jerry David, Prescient Financial Solutions, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- David J. Eisenhauer, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Michael Erpelding, Erpelding Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- James (Jim) Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Tim Harrison, Harrison Financial Services, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Matthew Heckmann, Heckmann Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Robert L. Kilroy, Point Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Randall T. Lehman, Summit Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Matthew B. Lytell, Riverwalk Wealth Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Saede Maleki, Beauchamp Maleki Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Ed McGill, McGill Junge Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- William J. Newman, Atrium Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Martin L. Schmidt, Cranbrook Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Stephen A. Schwartz, Pioneer Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Kevin M. Spahn, Spahn Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Nolan W. Stokes, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Steven A. Tennant, Tennant Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Mark E. Wise, Wise Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
- Matthew S. Wunder, Wunder Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company
"Northwestern Mutual advisors and the great teams that surround them are increasingly being recognized as among best in the industry," said Evamarie Schoenborn, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "Their success is a testament to our comprehensive approach to financial planning, which balances risk and growth to give our clients the best possible chance at achieving their long-term goals."
The Financial Times' 400 Top Financial Advisors distinction follows the inclusion of five Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on the 2020 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking. Additionally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the fifth largest independent broker-dealer by total revenue on Financial Advisor's 2020 Independent Broker-Dealer Ranking and InvestmentNews' 2020 Top Independent Broker-Dealers Ranking.
Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.
About the FT 400
The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (April 2020). The FT 400 is based on data gathered from advisors, broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in six primary areas: assets under management (AUM), asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor's future performance. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 400.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.