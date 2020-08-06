Barron, WI (54812)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning. Then cloudy skies the remainder of the day. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.