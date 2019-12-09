2020 Outlook: Q1 Hiring Intentions in the U.S Remain Steady Overall Though Outlook is Mixed Across Regions and Industries

- Employers report stable hiring nationwide for Q1 2020 with an Outlook of +19%, down 1 percentage point year-over-year - Hiring intentions improve in three industry sectors, and soften in ten compared with Q1 2019 with the strongest Outlooks in Leisure & Hospitality (+30%), Professional & Business Services (+22%) and Wholesale & Retail Trade (+22%) - Employers in the South (+22%) and Midwest (+21%) expect to hire at the strongest pace in over a decade, while intentions weaken slightly in the West and Northeast