MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect businesses across North America during this global health crisis, Tigunia is offering free remote access tools to anyone who needs them, whether they are a customer or not.
During this challenging time, as businesses and individuals face uncertainty, enabling remote work becomes critical. To protect employees and revenues, many companies are being forced to rapidly deploy options that allow people to stay home, away from the office, and adhering to social distancing requests from all levels of government.
"We've always been a completely remote company," says James Nicholas, VP, Information Technology at Tigunia. "We are in a unique position to help here because we know how to quickly and securely deploy the necessary solutions for remote desktop access, and we're ready to offer it to organizations today. We can help anyone access their in-office computer from anywhere with an active internet connection, which allows for businesses to change their policies as fast as the world around them. And we can do this for people in a matter of hours. We aren't talking about a complete reconfiguration of policies and work protocol – just an effective measure for allowing people to work from home, who otherwise have never had the opportunity."
As we're directed to "flatten the curve" of the trajectory of this virus, these solutions are precisely what the business world needs.
Tigunia's offer comes with more than a simple tool, as well.
"We know that user adoption is low when you don't roll things out smoothly or provide the necessary training to people," says Martin Twerski, Senior Engineering Manager at Tigunia. "And while we know this is not the time to engage in a large-scale technology project, we know that for this to be valuable, it needs to work, which is why we also include free virtual consulting and training for the remote tool in this offer. We want this to work for everyone as well as it works for us."
The offer comes at a time when many small to medium-sized businesses are struggling to find ways to offer remote access options to their staff at all levels. In economic uncertainty, with a recession on the horizon, many are reluctant to spend money on new technologies for offering remote work, because they are often priced prohibitively.
"The business technology, infrastructure, and ERP market is comprised of a tight community, and we are here to share the economic burden and help support and prepare everyone for whatever the next 3-18 months bring," says Bret Weber, Chief Operating Officer at Tigunia. "This is a time for us to come together, look for ways to help and ways to make things easier for everyone. We eliminate the complications of remote work deployments, and we're ready to deliver that on scale to anyone who needs it. We strongly believe that supporting every business will have a positive cascading effect on the economy as we push through. Remote work is the only way we work, and if we can show the value and simplicity of this offering to the world, then we've done something right."
Tigunia says the initial offer will last six months, but that at extension is absolutely on the table.
"We are here to help, no matter how long this takes," adds Weber.
To learn more about the Free Remote Access offer from Tigunia, visit: https://tigunia.com/free-remote-access/
At the time of release, the follow had enacting some form of a Shelter in Place mandate:
States:
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- West Virginia
Cities and Counties:
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Kansas City, Missouri
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Dalla County, Texas
- Oahu, Hawaii
States Issuing Nonessential Business Directives:
- Nevada
- Colorado
- Kentucky
- Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin
- Virginia
- Alaska
- Maryland
