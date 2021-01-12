MADISON, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a top five mortgage lender, today announced that 33-time Emmy award-winning film-producer and director, Kirby Bradley, joined Fairway's executive team as Chief Content Officer. At Fairway, Bradley will launch a newsroom to develop multimedia content – video, audio, print, and digital – that empowers all Americans to achieve the dream of homeownership.
Fairway's CEO, Steve Jacobson stated, "Today, there appears to be a trend in mortgage companies going public. Fairway, founded in 1996, closing over $65.6 B in 2020 has chosen to stay private. Staying private allows us the freedom and opportunity to do innovative initiatives, like this newsroom with Kirby – and to pursue retention products which might be frowned upon in the public sector."
Jessica Manna, President of Digital Strategy, who oversees Fairway's marketing department, stated "Video – and all digital content – is incredibly impactful to empower consumers to make the right decisions on their homebuying journey. Today, an increasing number of customers want to educate themselves, online, and then talk to a local, experienced, career mortgage professional. Kirby Bradley has the vision and experience to deliver content that matters to encourage homeownership across the country and enables individuals to learn and make smart decisions."
Bradley's extensive experience telling stories that matter through premium docu-style video content for HBO, CNN, ESPN, and numerous digital outlets has been recognized with 33 Emmys, three Peabodys, and two duPonts. Bradley created and produced the acclaimed HBO Series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. This was the first show of its kind to produce sports-related stories and investigations focused on the human element within each narrative. Additionally, Bradley also directed and/or supervised many award-winning HBO documentaries as Vice President of Programming and Production.
"The process of buying a home is almost always the story of an individual or family achieving the American dream, and it usually involves overcoming obstacles along the way. Those are amazing, powerful stories to tell," Bradley stated. "We're launching Fairway's Newsroom to serve as the nerve center to identify, produce, and disseminate the stories that both educate and inspire dreamers as they navigate homeownership and homebuying."
About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.
