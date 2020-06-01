MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards, the app that helps millions of shoppers save on purchases of groceries and other household essentials, announced today that it has hired Rukmini Banerjee to be its Chief People Officer. Banerjee is charged with the creation and oversight of talent development efforts at Fetch. She will establish training programs, design career pathing models, and recruit new talent to the fast growing company.
Mike Kent, president and COO of Fetch Rewards, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Rukmini to Fetch as our Chief People Officer. The people within Fetch have been and will continue to be the root of our success as an organization. Rukmini will be a champion for all people and lead people initiatives as we continue to grow and scale Fetch."
Banerjee, 46, joins Fetch from CUNA Mutual Group where she was Vice President of Shared Services. Prior to that she served as Director of Strategic Operations for HSBC Bank's Consumer and Wholesale Lending division. Banerjee also spent four years at GE in Australia where she was a Customer Support Leader and where she earned a Six Sigma Black Belt in Operations. She is recognized for shaping and nurturing a company culture based on four tenets -- diversity, inclusion, excellence, and execution.
"I have been amazed to see and feel the tightness of the Fetch community," Banerjee said. "There is a lot of transparency in decision making and direction setting of the organization. The passion of every employee to do the right thing for our users and for our partners is palpable."
In the first four months of this year, Fetch Rewards has already delivered more than $21 million in savings to consumers who have scanned over 130 million receipts on the app. The company anticipates increased use and is developing ways to advocate for consumers adjusting to new economic realities. Fetch works with hundreds of leading brands from such companies as Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, MolsonCoors, General Mills, and PepsiCo.
A resident of Madison, Banerjee was educated in India where she earned her MBA from XLRI and her Bachelors of Science in Mathematics from Jadavpur University. She is an avid world traveler, a lover of music and aspiring chef.
About Fetch Rewards
Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty app in its category. With nearly 8 million downloads since launching in 2017 and more than 3 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed more than 340 million receipts to date and has delivered nearly $54 million in savings to its shoppers.
By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than 400,000 five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Download the app and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.
