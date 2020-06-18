Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.