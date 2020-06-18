MADISON, Wis., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has been given the Top Lender Award for Loan Volume by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
This award was presented to Fairway in recognition of their contributions to the success of USDA Rural Development's Single-Family Housing Guaranteed loan program over the time period of April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.
In addition to being recognized nationally, Fairway was also recognized as a top 5 lender in 16 states.
"It's not about the loans we do; it is about the hearts we change and the people we help," says Steve Jacobson, Founder and CEO of Fairway. For years, Fairway has been dedicated to providing borrowers with mortgage options from the USDA that support homeownership in rural areas.
Fairway was founded in 1996 and has since grown to be one of the nation's largest purchase mortgage lenders. In 2019, Fairway increased loan volume by 46% and is dedicated to helping more families achieve homeownership.
About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.
