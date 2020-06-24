MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans, summer vacation looks a bit different this year. Some people feel comfortable traveling, but most do not. There is one place we can all safely travel to, however: the backyard! Perlick, a leading manufacturer of luxury refrigeration and bar equipment, can help you "escape" to an island tiki bar, a luxury resort lounge, or a swim-up bar, all in the comfort of your own backyard.
While some people are slowly venturing out to local bars and restaurants, taking an overseas vacation is not a reality for most of us right now. Creating an outdoor entertaining space is not only a way to make your backyard a summer vacation destination, it can also prove to be a wise move down the line. "The investment that homeowners are willing to make in outdoor kitchens and bars continues to rise. We know it's a difficult time for everyone, but hopefully we can help people create comfortable and beautiful spaces that they can enjoy with friends and family now and for years to come," said Heather Shannon, Perlick Senior Brand Marketing Manager.
Perlick has the industry's widest selection of residential UL-rated outdoor refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, wine reserves and beer dispensers. Each Perlick unit is tested to 105 degrees to ensure peak performance, so you can serve up cold beer and tropical drinks in your backyard oasis! Unique door and drawer frame heaters prevent condensation on our beverage centers. Each unit features Perlick's exclusive RAPIDcool forced-air refrigeration system that pulls down product temperature twice as fast as the competition, so beverages get cold quicker, and maintain temperature 70% better than other systems so your beverages and snacks can always be enjoyed at the perfect temperature.
Perlick's 103-year-old history of commercial bar and refrigeration manufacturing means customers can expect the same level of quality and dependability at home as they can at their favorite bar, restaurant or stadium. "When designing our outdoor line, we relied on our commercial engineering knowledge to ensure family chefs, grill masters, home brewers and amateur mixologists can store their fresh ingredients and beloved beverages with the same care and precision as prized wine collections and gourmet restaurant delicacies," Shannon said.
Perlick has dealers across the U.S. and Canada who can help you create your stress-free backyard escape. Contact us for more information. Our customer service representatives can answer any questions you may have about designing the perfect outdoor space for your family's individual needs.
Cheers to the sounds of laughter over a glass of wine with girlfriends, a cold draft at the barbeque, or frozen treats with the kids poolside. Don't let these precious summer months slip by; enjoy them outdoors gathering with family and friends.
ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®
Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. In 2018, the company brought its history of innovation to the full-size appliance category with the introduction of column refrigerators, freezers and wine reserves. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.
