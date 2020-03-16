MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is committed to making wellness and cardiovascular health a priority in 2020 by providing Cybex workout equipment to employees to use in their homes.
"As part of Fairway's wellness program, we know how important working out is for people's health, especially cardiovascular workouts," said Steve Jacobson, founder and CEO of Fairway. "As a part of our new normal, we are going to offer this [new wellness benefit]."
This is not the first wellness initiative Fairway has put in place. Fairway has always been focused on employee health and wellness by providing a wide variety of wellness initiatives. These initiatives include body scans, corporate gym facilities with personal training and emotional wellness resources.
About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage rates and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.
