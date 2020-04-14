MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions has announced the release of two new product offerings, the Large Secured Access Cabinet and Kanban Security Cabinet, to assist end-users in securing and tracking essential hospital inventory.
"We developed these solutions with items like masks, shields and gloves in mind- inventory that doesn't necessarily require item-level tracking but is critical to the performance of procedures," said Matt Tourdot, VP of Product Management. "These cabinets allow hospitals to manage who has access to each cabinet and monitor usage remotely from an internet connected device."
The Large Secured Access Cabinet resembles Terso's existing Large RFID Cabinet in physical characteristics, configurability, and ease of use, only it is without RFID capabilities. The Kanban Security Cabinet takes the solution a step further and reincorporates RFID by using the Secured Access Cabinet and RFID Surface Read Point together for a workflow that requires both security and rapid replenishment.
The addition of these products to Terso's large cabinet offerings also serve to create a family of solutions varying in capabilities to ensure an automated inventory management solution is available for any workflow.
"We aren't solely tied to offering only RFID-based solutions…" said Jason Rosemurgy, VP of Sales & Marketing, "Terso will continue to assess the needs of the market in real time and offer technology that helps hospitals solve these problems in automated, yet cost-effective ways."
About Terso Solutions
Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by 15 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-20C to -80C), smart stock rooms, and mobile solutions. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled sensors worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.
Contact: Katherine Blonde
Marketing & Sales Coordinator
+1 (608) 960-8989
katherine.blonde@tersosolutions.com
