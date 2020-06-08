Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.