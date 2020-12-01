MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. The company, through its Foundation, today announced the 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program recipients and opened its application process for the 2021 program.
"Families impacted by childhood cancer are facing even greater financial and emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We believe these factors shouldn't stand in the way of college dreams. Now, more than ever, Northwestern Mutual is proud to support students who have overcome childhood cancer challenges as they pursue higher education."
The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program. Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling.
The complete list of 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.
2020 Survivor Scholarship Recipients
Name/State
School
Abigail Davis; Indiana
Lipscomb University
Abigail Pribisova; New Mexico
University of New Mexico
Adam Gregg; Washington
University of Oregon
Andrew Felsted; Utah
Brigham Young University – Idaho
Ava Mortier; California
Barnard College
Danica Nolton; Iowa
Luther College
Daniel Krekoska; Connecticut
Providence College
David Kotter; Utah
Brigham Young University
Elizabeth Kuhlmann; Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee
Griffin Rost; California
Utah Valley University
Hailey Combs; Kentucky
University of Kentucky
Harry Heiberger; Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jocelyn Shipman; Nebraska
University of Nebraska at Kearney
Johnny Kirkpatrick; Kentucky
University of Kentucky
Kaitlin Gartrell; Oregon
Pepperdine University
Kate Pierson; Utah
Brigham Young University – Idaho
Kimberly Peacock; Montana
University of Montana
Maeve Smart; New York
Northeastern University
Michelle Dong; Ohio
Cornell University
Raquel Baskin; Pennsylvania
Penn State University
Rhea Jansen; Washington
Gonzaga University
Samantha Smith; Ohio
Cleveland State University
Sana Moezzi; California
University of San Diego
Thomas Horst; Idaho
Grand Canyon University
Wacim Benyoucef; Colorado
University of Colorado Boulder
2020 Sibling Scholarship Recipients
Annie Voss; Wisconsin
St. Catherine University
Audrey Sylvester; Illinois
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
Conrad Gregg; Washington
University of Oregon
Ethan Salmeron; California
Loyola Marymount University
Hannah Bhar; Arizona
Northland Pioneer College
Hannah Shell; New York
Harvard University
Joshua Amato; Ohio
Shawnee State University
Kaelynn Chandler; Idaho
Brigham Young University – Idaho
Kristen Caldwell; Maine
George Washington University
Lauren Witt; Kentucky
University of Kentucky
Levi Hancock; Ohio
Brigham Young University
Madeline Kling; Colorado
Colorado State University
Maria Gregg; Washington
Santa Clara University
Nick Shininger; Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
Preston Gunter; Wyoming
Bridgerland Applied Technology College
Sarah McKenna; Washington
Pepperdine University
Shaddi Abdala; Florida
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Trent Kingsbury; South Dakota
University of South Dakota
Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:
To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported 113 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.
This year, Northwestern Mutual donated $300,000 to support the rapidly changing needs of families battling childhood cancer. Funding assisted families with essential grocery and travel expenses, in addition to bringing virtual childhood cancer camps to kids nationwide.
Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.
About Northwestern Mutual Foundation
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.