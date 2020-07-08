CEDARBURG, Wis., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangoldt's complete line of CUL Listed Type ACL "5-in-1" Line / Load Reactors are available for use at up to 690V, 50 or 60 Hz in both 3% and 5% impedance. Mangoldt's "5-in-1" Line & Load reactors are rugged enough to fill reactor needs ahead of or after the drive. The "5-in-1" Reactors are engineered to withstand the conditions for use as a line reactor, load reactor, dv/dt reactor, PWM reactor, and an SCR Notch reactor. The exclusive PolyGap® Core Design achieves low power losses and high linearity inductance (the very thing you buy a reactor for). These specially designed reactors protect drives against voltage and current spikes up to 200%. Mangoldt reactors serve, where commodity reactors often fail to protect drives from voltage transients.
Typical voltage spikes can be up to 200% of peak voltage, causing drives to trip and causing as much as 200% of nominal current through a line reactor. Line reactors are supposed to solve this, but commodity type reactors with low inductance linearity can lose much of their inductance during this common event, allowing too much of the transient to pass through and trip the drive. In the worst cases, rectifiers may be damaged. Mangoldt "5-in-1" Reactors maintain sufficient inductance to protect equipment against voltage and current spikes!
According to many VFD users, especially in low HP drives, the over-voltage tripping problem had continued to occur when they used commodity reactors. In some cases, input rectifiers were still damaged. Mangoldt "5-in-1" Line/Load Reactors solved the problems, where others failed.
Mangoldt's Managing Director, Dr. Christian Kaehler, says, "Mangoldt's Type ACL Line / Load Reactors are specially engineered to maximize the performance and protection of motor/drive systems. Customers around the world use them to absorb voltage transients and stop nuisance tripping of drives, reduce motor drive input harmonic distortion, reduce SCR voltage notches that can cause problematic equipment interference, reduce PWM peak voltage due to reflection, reduce motor temperature and noise, as well as reduce dv/dt. One catalog number may be used for any of these purposes."
Mangoldt's "5-in-1" Line /Load Reactors were designed to go beyond the reactor commodity market and step up to today's challenge of maximizing the protection for drives and other electrical equipment on an electrical power system. "We engineered strength into each of our Type ACL Reactors, instead of taking out costs and inductance. We have seen competitor's reactors fail and wanted to fill this void," states Kaehler.
Please visit our website for product brochures, technical papers, and technical data, including accurate watts loss data. Mangoldt Type ACL "5-in-1" Line/Load Reactors are stocked in the USA and Canada as well as Germany.
