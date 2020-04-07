WAUKESHA, Wis., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University has issued its annual outlook for the 2020 hurricane season and it's likely to be an active season for anyone living in hurricane-affected areas. GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is encouraging everyone in hurricane-affected areas to begin preparing now as the double-threat of hurricane season and widespread stay-at-home orders make power security more critical than ever.
The weather science experts from CSU issued their forecast this week, predicting as many as 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes in the Atlantic this season. Each of those numbers are above historical averages.
"The unprecedented circumstances our country now faces make power security a vital part of everyone's life and livelihood," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer for Generac. "Preparedness for natural disasters is even more important against the backdrop of so many Americans working from home. Our dependence on electricity has never been greater, but now we must consider that our homes are also our places of work, magnifying the impact of any power loss."
Generac offers many resources to help homeowners prepare their homes for hurricanes and long outages. Consumers can find more information and even test their own level of preparedness at www.generac.com. There, they'll also find Generac's exclusive Outage Tracker, which features up-to-the-minute outage information nationwide.
Preparing homes may take additional planning this year due to the pandemic impacting businesses everywhere, said Minick. "It's no secret that it takes extra measures for everyone to stay healthy and safe during this time. So the earlier everyone begins to get ready for hurricane season, the more likely everyone is to be safe."
To learn more about Generac's power security systems, visit www.generac.com.
