Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.