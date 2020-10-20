- Net income of $11.0 and $26.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 - Earnings per common share of $1.42 and $3.57 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 - Annualized return on average assets of 1.67% and 1.44% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 - Annualized loan growth of 16.84% during the three months ended September 30, 2020