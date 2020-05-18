DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, has announced May 19, 2020 as International Swimsuit Day. A tradition created to celebrate the beginning of summer and discovering the best swimsuits and beach-related items for the entire family, International Swimsuit Day is filled with swimwear offers and expert advice from Lands' End.
"We're thrilled to announce our fourth annual international swimsuit day to our customers. Summer may look different this year, but Lands' End's swimwear can help you make the most of it at home," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "We've expanded our UPF 50 sun protection category with a vast array of sizes and styles including our signature swim tees and shorts for the utmost sun protection whether you're out riding a bike or gardening in the backyard."
More about Lands' End's International Swimsuit Day:
Special Offers: On May 18 and May 19, all men's and women's swimsuits will be 60% percent off and 40% off all other summer apparel and accessories - beach towels, coverups, and water shoes among other things. The offer is valid with promotional code: SWIMSUIT
Beach and Beyond: Lands' End swim makes it easy to bring the summer fun home. Wearing your favorite swim style doesn't have to be reserved for the beach. Turn your Square Neck Tankini into your favorite tank top or swim coverup beach pants into your new lounge pants around the house. Whether gardening, biking, or kicking back in your own back yard, swim tees and rash guards make it easy to stay UPF protected in style. With an extended range of sizes, styles and fits, Lands' End's swimwear fits every body.
Draper James: The celebratory day also includes 60% off all Draper James x Lands' End swim styles. The popular limited-edition collection combines Lands' End classic design, swim expertise and its most beloved styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style and signature magnolia and gingham prints and design details.
For more information about International Swimsuit Day, visit www.landsend.com.
About Lands' End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.
