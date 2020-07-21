- Net income of $13.5 million, 28% above first quarter 2020 - Net income of $24.0 million for first six months of 2020, compared to $28.8 million for first six months of 2019 - Earnings per diluted common share of $1.28 and $2.25 for the three and six months ended June 30 - Return on average assets was 1.26% and 1.23% for the three and six months ended June 30 - Exceptional secondary mortgage revenue in second quarter, spurred by strong refinance activity - Pandemic-induced conditions of second quarter resulted in origination of $340 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans, high cash levels, continued elevated provision expense, and expenses associated with announced branch closures and safety efforts