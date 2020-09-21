BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo Healthcare is the #1 Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider for the healthcare industry for the seventh year in a row, according to the 2020 Baker's Dozen, annual rankings published by HRO Today magazine. Cielo also ranks #1 for overall RPO for the third time in the last seven years – more than any other global RPO organization.
"In a year when we have witnessed the incredible impact our healthcare clients make in our country and our communities, we are extremely proud to serve them and receive this recognition based on their feedback," said Staci Roberts, Executive Vice President of Cielo Healthcare. "We have had the honor of being recognized as the leading healthcare RPO provider for seven years in a row, and our teams work tirelessly to support our clients and their noble missions. We are grateful they feel we deliver the strategy, innovation, and service they need to provide outstanding patient care."
The #1 overall Baker's Dozen ranking for RPO in the healthcare industry coincides with Cielo earning recognition as the top overall global RPO provider. Cielo Healthcare also ranked #1 for Breadth of Service, Size of Deal and Quality of Service. Cielo Healthcare has been featured on the healthcare RPO providers list every year of its existence.
"Cielo Healthcare has established itself as the leader of all RPO providers in the healthcare space," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today Magazine. "Bringing the sophistication of their commercial practice to healthcare for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, Cielo Healthcare has dominated this vertical through a combination of customer-centric service, excellent technology and innovation, and a broad array of solutions to adapt to the special needs of the healthcare industry."
Cielo Healthcare, the leading provider of strategic RPO partnerships to the healthcare industry, understands the challenges facing talent acquisition leaders in this sector today. Its team of industry experts relies on decades of combined healthcare experience to create innovative solutions that improve candidate quality. Healthcare organizations like hospitals, long-term care communities and behavioral health organizations rely on quality talent to deliver positive outcomes and improve patient satisfaction. Cielo Healthcare gives organizations access to experts who deliver world-class results in talent sourcing and selection, leading to a workforce strategy that meets the challenges of today and ensures success in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.
The Baker's Dozen news adds to an already successful year of recognition for Cielo. Additional recent achievements include being named a Leader in Everest Group's global and North America PEAK Matrix assessments and being named Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.
About the Ranking
HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.
About Cielo Healthcare
Cielo Healthcare is the world's leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions to the healthcare industry. Cielo Healthcare leverages its deep healthcare expertise, customized, innovative solutions and entrepreneurial agility to enable healthcare organizations to improve the quality and cost of patient care. Cielo Healthcare knows talent is rising – and with it, healthcare's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit www.cielohealthcare.com.
CONTACT:
Matt Quandt
(262) 439-1673
matt.quandt@cielotalent.com
