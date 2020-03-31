PORTAGE, Wis., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruger Family Industries (KFI) has announced a critical collaboration between two key brands in their portfolio, TriEnda and Penda. These brands have joined forces to work to combat the severe and immediate need to address the upcoming hospital bed shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies will begin production of a newly developed product offering, a low-cost, and easily-assembled Emergency & Disaster Relief Bed.
David Kruger, President, explained, "We really wanted to look at the whole situation and see how best we can help. It's not only the right thing to do but it's part of our Core Values. I want our company to make a big impact, and we think this product will do just that."
The new Emergency & Disaster Relief Bed will be manufactured quickly in very large quantities. The beds are durable, easy-to-clean, and can be assembled on-site without tools in just a few minutes. Another feature of the bed is when they are no longer needed, they nest together efficiently for storage. The nesting allows for the reduced footprint of storage space and quick redeployment in future emergencies.
Penda is retooling a 300,000 square foot IATF 16949 certified automotive facility near Madison, WI to begin mass production of these hospital beds in the coming weeks.
Kruger continued, "The TriEnda and Penda teams have determined a way to respond immediately to the national health crisis. Our engineers have completed the design of an Emergency and Disaster Relief Bed that can be used by healthcare facilities across the United States and the world. Right now, our team is working around the clock to ensure our facility is ready to begin manufacturing as soon as possible with the goal of producing over 3,000 units per day in the next few weeks."
Orders can be placed immediately for these beds, with production to begin early April and delivery to commence the week of April 13th. More information about these beds can be obtained by contacting COVID-19@trienda.com, calling 608-742-8982, or at www.trienda.com.
About Kruger Family Industries
Kruger Family Industries is a family-owned manufacturing conglomerate focused on Returnable Packaging, OEM Components and Automotive Accessories. The Company has four manufacturing facilities across the United States and Mexico. www.krugerfamilyindustries.com.
About TriEnda
Founded in 1975, award-winning TriEnda is one of the largest industrial thermoforming companies in North America and is a leader in material handling and cargo solutions. TriEnda is known for its innovative protective systems and custom products, and specializes in heavy-gauge, reusable plastic pallets and shipping containers for material handling and packaging industries. From prototype to production, the company serves diverse self-palletized markets, including automotive, government, grocery, and food and beverage.
www.trienda.com; follow TriEnda on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
About Penda Corporation
Penda Corporation manufactures and markets auto parts, and has long been the leading provider of value-added accessories for vehicles throughout the world. Penda supplies truck bedliners with design, engineering, extrusion, thermoforming, and assembly services.
www.pendaform.com.
Contact:
Melanie Hoffman
Marketing Manager
mhoffman@trienda.com
608.742.9497
