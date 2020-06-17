About 300,000 Wisconsin taxpayers have yet to file state income tax returns that would normally have been due and payable April 15, 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue announced Monday, June 15.
But time is running out for a grace period extended to taxpayers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a month is left until the extended deadline of July 15, DOR announced.
So far, 2.7 million tax filers have submitted returns out of an expected 3 million. DOR said it expects filing activity will be brisk the last few weeks of the season and encourages people to file now.
Taxpayers who file sooner are more likely to get refunds, if they have one coming. Those who owe a tax can file now and still wait until July 15 to pay, the agency added.
For information, call (608 266-2486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.