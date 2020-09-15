- Acquired by SSI Acquisition, LLC, an entity formed for the purpose of acquiring the business of School Specialty, Inc.; entity to be renamed School Specialty, LLC post-close - Transaction led by The TCW Group, Inc.; Cerberus Capital Management; and Lantern Capital Partners - Balance sheet restructuring results in substantial debt reduction and strong liquidity position supported by a new $115 million credit facility provided by PNC Bank - Ryan M. Bohr named President & CEO having most recently served as the Company's EVP & COO