MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Stemline (Nasdaq: STML) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Menarini.
Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/stemline-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Stemline's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $12.50 per share, consisting of an upfront payment of $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval representing an enterprise value of approximately $677 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Stemline by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Stemline accepts a superior bid. Stemline insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Stemline's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Stemline.
If you own common stock in Stemline and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/stemline-therapeutics-inc.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
