MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow-Tech Industrial's water treatment systems are currently being used to manage mineral and biological fouling in heavy industrial and power plant applications.
Last week, Flow-Tech Systems announced the official launch of Flow-Tech Industrial, an offshoot of the company's chemical-free water treatment systems specifically suited for heavy industrial applications. Customers throughout the country have implemented Flow-Tech Industrial for mineral, bacteria, and corrosion management across a wide variety of facilities including power plants, mineral extraction processes, pulp and paper mills, and largescale breweries. Flow-Tech is helping these facilities conserve water and energy and safely adjust their discharge.
The line was introduced in February at the AHR Expo in Orlando, FL. Building from Flow-Tech's existing commercial rep network, Flow-Tech Industrial has already amassed strong representation across the United States as well as internationally. The company will continue to build its representation and industry partnerships across the country and abroad as end users turn to the chemical-free alternative for effective water treatment.
Flow-Tech's portfolio of success stories includes a nearly two-year long study with a 248MW power plant in the Pacific Northwest. The combined-cycle generation plant was challenged by reluctant silica scale and biological growth. Looking for a responsible solution to treat its cooling water while mitigating potential impact on the surrounding environment, the operators turned to Flow-Tech and installed equipment on the cooling system's 42" circulation pumps. Since installation, Flow-Tech has outperformed chemicals in managing both the silica scale and bacteria fouling, allowing the plant to significantly reduce its chemical regimen, thereby minimizing the amount of chemicals being discharged into the neighboring river, while improving operational efficiencies system-wide. With Flow-Tech as the primary means of treatment, the plant has unlocked hundreds of thousands of dollars in chemical savings and is taking steps to further reduce its dependence on chemicals.
About Flow-Tech Systems
With over 50 years of combined experience, the Milwaukee-based water technology company provides organizations with the most advanced chemical-free water treatment. Treating all the water throughout a system, regardless of flow, Flow-Tech's proprietary technology allows facilities to increase operational efficiencies by reducing and preventing scale deposition, microbiological contamination, and corrosion. Operators turn to Flow-Tech Systems for a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible water treatment solution applicable to HVAC, industrial, power, agricultural, recreational, and residential markets.
Media Contact:
Mark Meyer, info@flowtechsystems.com, 414-964-0072
