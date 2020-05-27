NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union has recently made a key addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of financial services veteran, Brian Melter, as the credit union's new Chief Experience Officer (CXO).
"As we continue to advance and grow our organization, it is important that we have a strong executive leader to oversee the strategy and execution of Landmark's overall member experience," explains Jay Magulski, President and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "Brian's extensive track-record of successfully driving innovation, differentiation, and accelerated results within a performance-driven, creative team environment make him the right leader to take on this important role and continue to build a seamless member experience across our branches, member service center, digital, and marketing areas."
Brian is a seasoned strategic executive who has been working in financial services for over 24 years. Brian comes to Landmark from Fiserv where he was the Senior Vice President/General Manager Digital Channels providing the vision, strategic thinking and leadership required to develop and deliver industry leading digital banking solutions to drive innovation and digital transformation. He has also held leadership positions in digital, retail marketing, and operations with increasing responsibility at DST Systems/SS&C, Boston Financial Data Services, Wells Fargo & Company, and Strong Financial Corporation.
"I'm excited to join the Landmark team and become a part of a growing organization with a long local history of excellence," said Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer, Landmark Credit Union. "I look forward to working with my teams as we focus on strategically growing our products and services while providing a frictionless member experience, whether in person, on the phone, or online, to support Landmark's commitment to our members that they're worth more here."
"Brian's ability to join our team during the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately have a positive impact demonstrates how his experience and leadership style are a great asset for our associates and members," concluded Magulski. "I am confident that as he continues to integrate with our team, we will continue to benefit from his strong experience and leadership as we advance our strategic plans."
Landmark Credit Union has $4.7 billion in assets and more than 750 employees, who serve over 360,000 members at 32 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.
