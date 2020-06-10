EVANSVILLE, Wis., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Brookfield, Evansville, Madison and Middleton, is providing local residents with safe options to seek the financial guidance they need amid the COVID-19 crisis. While virtual meetings options have already been in place since the start of lockdown, Retirement Income Strategies is now offering socially distant in-person meetings as well, giving local residents the opportunity to choose how they wish to receive essential financial planning services.
"We recognize that with both economic uncertainty and ongoing market volatility, residents need help managing their finances now more than ever before. As an essential service, we want to make sure our community has options available to them to seek financial advice in whichever format they're most comfortable," said Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. "These trying times can have a direct impact on an investor's behavior and the financial decisions they make, especially if the recent market volatility has led them to discover they are taking on more risk than they are comfortable with. Whether it's through a virtual meeting or a socially distant in-person meeting that utilizes face masks, we encourage local residents to meet with a qualified financial professional to proactively address those risks now."
During the state's stay-at-home orders, Retirement Income Strategies transitioned employees to work remotely, maintaining all of its employees' jobs while continuing to provide residents with crucial financial services in a safe and secure way through virtual and digital services. In an effort to safely maintain client and community communication, Retirement Income Strategies implemented the following protocols:
Work-At-Home Protocols and Service Offerings
- Scheduling virtual meetings via Skype, Zoom, Teams and JoinMe
- Offering webinars in replace of the firm's in-person educational workshops
- Continuing to air the Madison Money Guy radio show on WIBA, WCLO & ESPN, with Finfrock recording the show from his home
- Offering a secure online platform to send financial information
- Providing updates via email, video and social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) to clients and prospects on service offerings and the firm's reopening
Re-Opening Protocols and Service Offerings for Continued Protection Against COVID-19
- Office purchases
- Disposable facemasks
- Extra hand sanitizers
- Two air-scrubbing systems: A portable HEPA filtration system and hydroxyl generator that attaches to central air to eliminate mold, mildew and other airborne pathogens
- Office protocols:
- Sanitize each office space after every client visit
- No handshaking, "fist-bumps" or other direct client touching
- No longer offering food or beverage
- Follow social distancing guidelines and conduct client meetings in rooms that allow for six feet of distancing
- Continue offering virtual and digital service offerings for clients who prefer this method over in-person visits
- Contacting Retirement Income Strategies:
- Clients and members of the community are encouraged to contact the firm through the website (https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com), or by phone at 608-208-1800
For more information about Retirement Income Strategies, click here to visit the firm's website.
ABOUT KRISTIAN FINFROCK/RETIREMENT INCOME STRATEGIES:
Kristian Finfrock is the founder of Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Madison, Brookfield, Evansville and Middleton. Finfrock, commonly referred to as the "Madison Money Guy," and his team of professionals provide retirement, wealth management, investment, tax and estate planning services. He hosts a weekly radio show "Retirement Income Strategies with The Madison Money Guy" that airs on WIBA 1310 AM, ESPN 100.5 FM, and WCLO 97.5 FM. For more information about Kristian Finfrock or Retirement Income Strategies, please visit www.madisonmoneyguy.com or call 608-208-1800.
Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management, Inc., both at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30005, (678) 356-1100. Retirement Income Strategies is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management, Inc.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Jagelski or Gina Traficant
AdvisorPR
PR@AdvisorPR.com
(702) 685-7450
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.