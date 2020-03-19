GREEN BAY, Wis., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or the "Company") announced today that due to the coronavirus pandemic, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 11:00 a.m., (CT) on April 28, 2020, will be webcast only. No in-person meeting will occur. The Economic/Investment update scheduled for immediately before the Annual Meeting has been canceled.
Shareholders can access the live webcast of the meeting through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Shareholders may also dial into the webcast at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Shareholders accessing the webcast who want to vote their shares will be provided that opportunity and will be given instructions during the webcast on the procedure to vote their shares, and those instructions will also be available on the Company's website. Shareholders who wish to ask questions during the question and answer portion of the meeting should dial into the webcast.
EVERY VOTE IS IMPORTANT. To assure a quorum is present at the Annual Meeting, please vote your shares as promptly as possible by Internet at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903, or by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card previously provided, in each case as described in further detail in Associated's Proxy Statement dated March 13, 2020.
