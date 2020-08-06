Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.