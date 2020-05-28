NEENAH, Wis., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that nearly 23 percent of women-owned small businesses did not get a shot at the first round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans provided by the CARES Act due to eligibility reasons?1 Poise®, a brand committed to uplifting women in all aspects of life, is proud to launch Poise® Bounce Back Grants, a program that will award 30 cash grants at $15,000 each to qualifying women-owned small businesses experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19.
The Little Milk Bar, Alex Elle and Base Butter are exemplary female entrepreneurs with business offerings that uplift women and challenge the status quo, which is why Poise has already granted them, along with seven other small businesses, $15,000 grants in an earlier round of funding.
"I was so tired of breastfeeding my son in dirty bathroom stalls and hot parked cars in tears. So, I decided to start a brand that supported and empowered breastfeeding moms to help give them the confidence to feed their baby whenever they needed to," says Lindsay White, Poise Bounce Back Grant recipient and owner of The Little Milk Bar. "This grant from Poise will help keep us afloat as things slowly begin to open up again and will be a saving grace!"
Starting today through Tuesday, June 30, 2020, applications are open on www.Poise.com/en-us/bounce-back-grant for 20 remaining $15,000 cash grants. Once applications close, the entries will be carefully reviewed, and 20 women-owned small businesses will be selected to receive grants. See the website for a full list of eligibility criteria and more details on how to apply.
"Poise knows many women have dedicated their lives to building small businesses from the ground up, and within months, the economic impact of COVID-19 has been detrimental," said Sarah Paulsen, creative and design director for Kimberly-Clark's North American feminine-care brands. "We know many female entrepreneurs are struggling right now and want to do what we can to ensure they stay afloat and can continue on their journey."
Additionally, Poise is teaming up with small business owners Melissa Gerstein and Denise Albert of The MOMS to host a series of virtual panel discussions starting in July. Each session will feature a robust mix of speakers and topics designed to help female entrepreneurs adapt and grow their businesses during these fast-changing, unprecedented times. Qualifying attendees will have the opportunity to apply for micro-grants totaling $50,000 funded by Poise. Follow @TheMomsNetwork on Instagram, Facebook and @TheMoms on Twitter for updates and information on how to participate.
For more information on the Poise Bounce Back Grants, eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit www.Poise.com/en-us/bounce-back-grant.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
1 A nationwide survey of female small business owners conducted by Builders and Backers, Her Corner, Springboard Enterprises and Hello Alice
