A driver ejected from a one-car rollover early Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, south of Barron, suffered serious injuries and is facing a second drunk driving charge, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
An accident report identifies the driver of the vehicle as 25-year-old Nicole C. Steffen, rural Barron. The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. May 14 in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, south of Barron.
According to the report, the 2009 Chevrolet SUV was going north toward Barron when it left the pavement, entered the west ditch, struck a driveway culvert and flipped an estimated two or three times before coming to rest on its wheels.
The report said the driver was “believed to have been ejected through the moon roof” and was found about 50 feet (away) from the wreck.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, in Barron, with what were described as serious injuries.
The report indicates the driver was issued two citations for operating while under the influence, second offense. Formal charges were still pending as of late Tuesday afternoon, May 19.
The accident report said the driver was also cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.
