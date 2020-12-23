Due to elevated manganese levels, Dallas Waterworks has issued a do not drink advisory for infants less than six months old and people over the age of 50, according to Barron County Public Health.
“People in these age groups should stop using the water for drinking, making beverages and formula, and preparing foods that use a lot of water. Everyone should avoid long-term use of using water for these purposes,” stated Barron County Public Health in a press release on Friday, Dec. 18.
Dallas Waterworks has an average manganese level of 690 µg/L. Manganese levels over 300 µg/L are dangerous for sensitive groups.
“The village is looking into different options on how to help the problem,” said Pat McManus, utility billing agent for Dallas.
He said an emergency meeting among village officials was held Tuesday, Dec. 22.
“We’re researching several different avenues right now,” said McManus, mentioning filtration systems or a new well among the possibilities.
The high level of manganese, a mineral, was identified through testing by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in one of two village wells.
That is Well #2, which is located on the east side of the village, said McManus.
State records show Well #2 was drilled in 1988 at a depth of 235 feet.
McManus said the village has complied with state requirements of notifying all water customers.
Restaurant Jen’s Choppin’ Block has resorted to using bottled water and has extra cases available for purchase, according to a Facebook post on Dec. 19.
But the level of manganese is diminished the further water travels from the well source and mixes with water from the other well.
Jen’s Choppin’ Block stated that a water test on site showed manganese at 120 µg/L.
Down the road at Valkyrie Brewery, brew master Randy Lee stated, “What I’ve found in the intervening years here (this isn’t a new problem) is that because of the particulars in our process we tend to precipitate (manganese) out to a large extent… we don’t really have a problem in the brewery. We’re paying a little more attention to it to see just what else we can do to lower the levels coming in.”
The next Village Board meeting is Monday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Manganese is naturally occurring and small amounts are part of a healthy diet. Foods such as grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and teas are rich with manganese. However, exposure to high levels in drinking water pose a health risk to sensitive groups. High levels of manganese can affect the nervous system, kidneys, and reproduction. In older adults, a disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease has been associated with exposure to high levels of manganese. High levels of manganese can affect an infant’s brain development, learning and behavior.
Manganese is also known to leave black or rust-colored residue on clothes, dishes and water fixtures when the concentration exceeds 50 micrograms per liter.
The village of Bruce in Rusk County is also dealing with excessive levels of manganese, with concentrations of up to 1,100 micrograms per liter.
In 2015, one City of Rice Lake well showed levels of 280-350 micrograms per liter for manganese. Rice Lake Utilities ended up abandoning that well—Well #4—and drilling a new well—Well #6.
